Cover Girl Chooses Safety Components’ WeatherMAX 3d

GREENVILLE, SC — October 20, 2017 — Covering complex, three-dimensional shapes requires an elastic fabric that won’t loosen over time. That’s why Tammy Hampton, owner of Cover Girl Marine Canvas and Upholstery, chose Safety Components’ innovative WeatherMAX 3D for a recent project. It delivers the flexibility she needed when fabricating a cover for a large marine outboard engine.

“I thought this project would be an ideal use for the fabric,” said Hampton. “It has the ability to fit right and look good. It’s really unique.” She had previously used it on a custom race car cover with great results.

Hampton has been working with the original WeatherMAX technical fabric since its introduction, so she understands the unique qualities that make WeatherMAX 3D perfect for difficult to fit applications. It’s UV- and fade-resistant, and 100% pigment solution-dyed for color consistency and durability. Soft and pliable, it’s water resistant, yet breathable.

“It needs a serged or overlap seam due to the stretch,” she notes, “but it’s really easy to work with.” WeatherMAX 3D expands up to 30% under tension, but when released, goes back to its original shape.

A rarity in the marine industry, Buford, Georgia-based Cover Girl Marine Canvas and Upholstery is woman-owned and women-run. It fabricates a complete range of boat coverings and upholstery. Multi-dimensional and continually diversifying, the company has a full e-commerce operation with its patented EZ-Xtend boat zipper for canvas that has shrunk over time. Its website is www.covergirl-marine-canvas-upholstery.com.

WeatherMAX 3D is made in the USA for long-lasting performance in extreme environments. The fabric is ideal for a wide range of applications that require durability and elasticity.

Posted October 20, 2017

Source: Safety Components