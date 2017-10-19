CAMX Announces Updates On Housing, Registration And Conference Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — October 19, 2017 — CAMX announces its list of exhibitors and conference program are now available for the rescheduled CAMX – The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, taking place December 11-14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Housing and registration are open for attendees as well. Now in its fourth year, CAMX-The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, co-produced by the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE), is North America’s premier event for composite products, solutions, networking, and advanced industry thinking.

CAMX is an all-encompassing event that connects and advances all of the world’s composites and advanced materials communities – research and development, engineering, manufacturing, service providers and end users.

“CAMX staff has worked tirelessly over the past month and a half to ensure that attendees get the same amazing experience they’ve come to expect every year,” says Heather Rhoderick, Senior Vice President of Events and Information at ACMA and CAMX Show Director. “We have had a strong turnout from our exhibitors and our speakers, and appreciate the industry support for our new dates. The number of people who were able to make their schedules work for the dates is a testament to how important CAMX is to our industry.”

On December 12, the conference program kicks off with the general session, sponsored by Owens Corning, featuring CAMX Live! – a dynamic series of presentations from three “disruptive innovators” in the industry – James Antonic, President/CEO of Composites Building Structures, Kurt Jordan, Oracle Team USA Designer, and Kerry Manning, Aerostructures Engineer at Boom Technology, Inc. To learn more about the speakers’ backgrounds, click here. CAMX offers eight tracks of programming, including: additive manufacturing; advances in materials; business, regulatory and workforce development, design, analysis and simulation; green and sustainability, manufacturing and processing technologies; market applications; and non-destructive evaluation and testing.

Details such for all education and technical paper sessions during the show, featured sessions and pre-conference tutorials, as well as an updated exhibitor list, floorplan and services provided by the exhibitors are all available online on the CAMX website. To get the most of CAMX, attendees can use the MyCAMX Planner to find and keep track of programming and exhibits or create their own calendar of events and list of exhibits to visit. Appointments with exhibitors can also be requested, and searches can be conducted to identify the products and services of exhibitors.

Registration is now open for anyone who had not previously registered. CAMX attendees can register as a student, a non-member, or a member of ACMA or SAMPE. All attendees can register through the CAMX website. Additionally, housing is also open. The Hyatt Regency will serve as the headquarters hotel. Anyone planning to attend CAMX in December needs to make housing reservations.

Attendees and exhibitors can follow @the_CAMX, @ACMAcomposites, or @SAMPE for show updates, and are encouraged to post about their experience with the hashtag #CAMX17.

