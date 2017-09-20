Thrace-LINQ Growing: $9 Million Investment To Expand Facility And Add Equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 19, 2017 — Thrace-LINQ, a global supplier of fabrics for the textile industry, is expanding its Dorchester County operations. The $9 million investment is expected to create at least 10 new jobs.

Thrace-LINQ manufactures nonwoven fabrics used in a variety of textile applications, including geosynthetics, automotive, construction and floor covering. With its North American headquarters, manufacturing and distribution center in Summerville, S.C., Thrace-LINQ is a member of The Thrace Group of Athens, Greece.

Located at 2550 West Fifth North Street in Summerville, S.C., Thrace-LINQ will begin the installation of a state-of-the-art production line in early 2018. Hiring for the new positions should begin in the second quarter of 2018, and interested applicants should contact hr@thracelinq.com .

QUOTES

“This new production line is one of a series of planned investments for our growing company here in South Carolina. The Thrace Group continues to invest in people and technology, and we are excited about the future of Thrace-LINQ.” –Thrace Group COO and Thrace-LINQ Chairman of the Board George Braimis

“The people of Thrace-LINQ have worked hard to make this investment become a reality. We look forward to this important milestone in our strategic plan with great anticipation.” –Thrace-LINQ General Manager Brian Sparks

“Our workforce has shown that it’s the best in the world, and announcements like this one continue to boost South Carolina’s reputation on the global stage as a state that can get any job done. We’ve worked hard to create a competitive, pro-business environment, and our efforts continue to pay off.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is proudly leading the manufacturing renaissance, and Thrace-LINQ’s expansion is yet another win for the thriving manufacturing industry in our state. This new investment strengthens the reputation that the Palmetto State and its highly-skilled workers have earned for making quality products.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Dorchester County is proud to be home to many growing companies, and Thrace-LINQ is a great representation of those triumphs. The expansion of Thrace-LINQ’s headquarters, a company leading the world in the textile industry, will provide quality manufacturing jobs for our citizens closer to home and to their children’s schools. Thrace-LINQ’s commitment to our community is a direct testament to Dorchester County being a great place to live, work and play.” –Dorchester County Council Chairman Jay Byars

FIVE FAST FACTS

Posted September 20, 2017

Source: South Carolina Department of Commerce