Preview The Newest Innovations Coming To Filtration® 2017 On The Event Website INDA Expects Strong Booth Traffic For Exhibitors Oct. 10-12 In Chicago

CARY, NC — September 14, 2017 — With the Filtration® 2017 International Conference & Exposition less than a month away, engineers, product developers and business managers can now preview many of the product introductions and innovations that will be introduced Oct. 11-12 in Chicago on the INDA website for the event.

The “Product Preview” feature on the Filtration 2017 site includes new products that some of the 140-plus exhibitors will showcase at this year’s event at Chicago’s Navy Pier. Excitement is mounting for Filtration 2017 and INDA is expecting a strong turnout of about 1,500 industry participants with a new earlier date and continued growth in the filtration segment.

Among the innovations that will be launched in air and liquid filtration are filter pockets that help lower energy consumption, multi-layer filters from new synthetic materials, filter assembly systems engineered for extreme duty performance and new intelligent equipment that makes pleats in heavy duty materials.

Product Previews

A sample of the exhibitor innovations that participants will see on the show floor at Filtration 2017 include:

Allied Group (Booth 625): A new line of 100 percent glass coalescing filters for the compressed air and gas industries made using the vacuumed formed (cast) process

Bdtronic (Booth 814): A new atmospheric pressure plasma device to optimize the surface tension on a wide variety of materials in standard and high-performance applications

Bondex (Booth 624): A new technology for the industrial filtration market that combines the benefits of needle loom fiber entangling with hydro-entangling technology to deliver industry leading dust collection performance

Franklin Adhesives & Polymers (Booth 612): A new efficient filter adhesive that is a self-foaming, two-part polyurethane potting compound supplying high strength without requiring special water, air or nitrogen injection equipment

Raleigh Precision Products (Booth 426): The new 2V Filter Assembly System is a unique four-piece construction engineered to securely hold filter media packs

Truetzschler Nonwovens (Booth 115): A new line including a drum dryer/oven as well as a foulard, a can dryer and a hot flue unit

TSI Inc. (Booth 817): New model 8130A Automated Filter Tester for the testing of particulate respirator filters, disposable filtering face pieces and a wide assortment of filter media

TTG Inc. (Booth 305): New “Ultima” product line of HD membranes in power and cement applications that do not contaminate under high-peak use

Conference Highlights

In addition to the many business opportunities to generate sales and leads at the exhibition, Filtration 2017 will feature a powerful educational component to learn from world-renowned expert speakers.

Top must-attend sessions include the keynote lunch on recent growth activity in filtration by Phil Whitaker, President and CEO, AAF Flanders; a panel on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Filtration; a panel discussion on the ISO 16890 standards; as well as sessions on air purification, media design and measuring air filter energy efficiency.

Filtration 2017 kicks off on Oct. 10 with the one-day acclaimed Nonwoven Filter Media Training Course prior to the exposition on Oct. 11-12. The industry reception will be Oct. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m., on the show floor.

Posted September 14, 2017

Source: INDA