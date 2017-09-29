OUTLOOK™ 2017 Closes As Most Successful Edition Ever

LISBON — September 29, 2017 –With more than 470 delegates from across the nonwovens and related industries, OUTLOOK™, the primary conference for the nonwovens hygiene and personal care industry, was again confirmed as a key industry event for the sector, showcasing EDANA’s mission to support the growth and promote the sustainable development of the industry. The conference examined market outlook, new product developments, performance and safety testing and sustainability initiatives during the first two days, with the final day focusing on innovation and product development processes.

Feedback from participants throughout the event emphasised delegate satisfaction with the mix and quality of expert content and the many opportunities to meet with industry peers. With the conference attracting participants from across the whole supply chain and around the globe, OULOOK™ is a unique “must-attend” event for nonwoven professionals. ”The quality of the people in attendance is really high calibre, it’s a very efficient use of my and my team’s time to meet with customers and suppliers and look for new opportunities” said Linda Kelly, Senior Vice President, Care Division at Suominen Corporation.

“OUTLOOK is really a great opportunity to meet customers and manufacturers and for networking. It is in fact critical for all those related to nonwovens to attend” said Haitham Alhudhaif, President of Saudi German Company for Nonwovens

The conference, the 16th edition of OUTLOOK™, opened with a keynote speech on global economic trends from Robert Ward, Editorial Director of the Economist Intelligence Unit. This was coupled on the second day with a special presentation by Jonathan Bourget of Apis Rex on the role of corporate venture capital in the development of the nonwovens industry. Delegates also heard from industry experts on market trends, technical innovations and multiple efforts to introduce further sustainable business practices in the nonwovens industry.

“It is very rewarding for EDANA to facilitate industry dialogue and witness a successful collaborative gathering of key nonwoven professionals. The ongoing growth of this event allows us to continue to cater to the diverse needs of the sector,” said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA. “It is pleasing to hear of such positive feedback on the event and the fact that our selection of themes were considered as most topical for the whole supply chain and presented by authoritative experts in their respective fields.”

Posted September 29, 2017

Source: EDANA