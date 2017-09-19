Closing The Textile Loop: Sympatex To Present The First Upcycling Product Of The “Wear2wear” Corporate Partnership At A+A 2017

MUNICH/UNTERFÖHRING — September 19, 2017 — Turning old into new — according to these lines, five competent partners formed the European wear2wear industrial partnership. As a supplier of the 100-percent climate-neutral, recyclable, PTFE-free and PFC-free membrane within this association, Sympatex is going to present the first end product, which has been manufactured at highly modern production plants from used functional textiles, at the international safety, security and health at work trade fair A+A in Düsseldorf (hall 11 booth A22) from 17 to 20 October 2017. To close the resource cycle, these textiles can be completely recycled at the end of their life cycles. Thus, waste is prevented and new textiles are manufactured instead. Sympatex invites its customers as well as interested garment manufacturers and authorities to close the textile loop with the help of wear2wear. Individual solutions are jointly developed in the so-called “Sympathy Lab”.

Agenda 2020: closing the loop meets climate neutrality

Sympatex fosters its “agenda 2020” with wear2wear which the Munich company announced at ISPO in February 2017. Part of this strategy is to offer completely pollution-free, recycled and again recyclable functional textiles by 2020. “We have launched an open platform with our wear2wear cooperation which is able to completely close the polyester cycle for textiles — from the collection to the new textile.”, explains Dr. Rüdiger Fox, CEO of Sympatex Technologies GmbH. “It is available for all other partners who are committed to a closed materials cycle in the textile industry — and with each additional member, we are getting closer to soon realize a sustainable clothing industry.”

Another element of this sustainability strategy is to neutralise the overall ecological balance of the clothing cycle as far as possible. Sympatex already offers the first membrane worldwide which is manufactured in a completely climate-neutral way. The manufacture of a Sympatex copolymer already produces approx. Fifty times less CO2 compared to e.g. a similar PTFE membrane. In order to eliminate any contribution to global warming, Sympatex has now also been compensating the remaining CO2 amount of its entire annual membrane production since this year by participating in certified international climate protection projects. The functional specialist also supports its customers and market partners to completely shift to climate-neutral clothing: the CO2 emission of each individual running meter textile can be precisely identified as part of the ecological footprint by means of the Sympatex eco calculator. Sympatex customers can also completely compensate the inevitable CO2 emissions when taking part in climate protection projects. And Sympatex considers the entire process chain from raw materials production up to the supply to the customers (“cradle to customer gate”).

Innovative shoe technology Moisture-Tech® by Sympatex

Furthermore, Moisture-Tech® by Sympatex gains ever more popularity. The highly functional shoe technology ensures an optimum micro climate and is in particular suitable for safety and fire boots. Moisture is quickly wicked away from the foot and cannot reenter the inner lining due to the outward suction effect by using the extremely absorbent material. The advantage: high wear comfort and dry feet for maximum performance in all weathers. Thus, the high-performance lining technology is especially suitable for police, fire and custom staff. As of recently, the French police are using it in motor cycle boots from Paraboot. In the field of safety and fire boots, Honeywell, Baltes, Rock Fall, Maxguard and Völkl, amongst others, already use Moisture-Tech by Sympatex. And the Italian new customer Diadora is also convinced by the new technology. The safety shoe manufacturer uses Moisture-Tech by Sympatex now directly in the first common model series which will be presented at A+A for the first time.

Posted September 19, 2017

Source: Sympatex