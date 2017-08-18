Standard Textile And Vestagen Establish Strategic Partnership For VESTEX® Apparel For Healthcare Workers

Cincinnati/Orlando, Fla. — August 18, 2017 — Standard Textile Co. Inc. and Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc. announced this week a strategic partnership to market VESTEX® Active Barrier1 garments that are designed to minimize the risks to healthcare workers associated with unexpected exposures to body fluids during everyday use. The co-exclusive sales and marketing agreement covers acute and post-acute healthcare facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Standard Textile healthcare sales representatives will be supported by Vestagen personnel, who will also take the lead on working with institutional customers during the implementation process.

“For over 70 years, Standard Textile has been synonymous with innovation in the hospitality, healthcare, workwear and consumer sectors,” said Norman Frankel, Executive Vice President/Sales at Standard Textile. “With VESTEX, we are offering breakthrough technology for healthcare workers that complements our existing specialty product lines designed to address the unique needs of healthcare institutions. The growing environmental risks to workers and patients in the healthcare setting are well-documented. Vestagen is a pioneer in the development of “active barrier” fabric that incorporates multiple technologies to help minimize these risks while being comfortable and durable for everyday use. We are delighted to partner with Vestagen to bring garments made with this outstanding product to our American and Canadian customers.”

“This strategic partnership with Standard Textile, one of the best established and most respected innovators in healthcare and hospitality textiles, is potentially transformational for Vestagen,” said Bill Bold, Chief Executive Officer of Vestagen Protective Technologies. “Healthcare uniforms made with our unique VESTEX Active Barrier fabric are increasingly being adopted by healthcare leaders such as New York’s Northwell Health. This partnership with Standard Textile now gives us the reach to bring VESTEX garments to healthcare workers throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

VESTEX fabric is a unique combination of technologies that addresses the need for continuous-wear, comfortable healthcare worker and patient garments intended to minimize the risks associated with unanticipated exposure to body fluids during routine use, by repelling fluid splatter and spills from the fabric. VESTEX fabric is breathable and it contains an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent2 shown in controlled conditions in laboratory and hospital settings to inhibit the growth of certain bacteria on the fabric3,4 A peer-reviewed hospital-based study published in a leading medical journal showed reduced acquisition and retention of certain microorganisms on VESTEX scrubs under the study conditions compared to conventional healthcare uniforms.

VESTEX Active Barrier apparel has earned the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association.

1 Neither liquid repellency nor antimicrobial tests are intended to assess the VESTEX active barrier apparel’s ability to meet personal protective equipment requirements. The ability of the fabric to reduce exposure to microorganisms or infections has not been studied.

2 VESTEX garments do not protect users or others against disease-causing bacteria. Always clean the garment thoroughly after each use.

3 Bearman, G., Rosato, A., Elam, K., Sanogo, K., Stevens, M., Sessler, C., and Wenzel, R. P., “A Cross-over Trial of Antimicrobial Scrubs to Reduce MRSA Burden on Healthcare Worker Apparel,” Infect. Control Hosp. Epidemiol., Vol. 33, No. 3, 2012, pp. 268–275.

4 Hardwick, Matthew, Walsh, Thomas, and Cotton, Margaret, “Fabric Challenge Assays: New Standards for the Evaluation of the Performance of Textiles Treated with Antimicrobial Agents,” Pesticide Formulation and Delivery Systems: Innovating Legacy Products for New Uses on November 1–3, 2011 in Tampa FL; STP 1558, M. Bernards, Editor, pp. 1–14, doi: 101520/STP155820120184, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA 2013.

Posted August 17, 2017

Source: Standard Textile Co., Inc.