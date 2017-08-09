Rusvata Celebrates Its New State-Of-The-Art Truetzschler Spunlacing Line

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — August 9, 2017 — On April 28, OOO RUSAVATA extended an invitation to celebrate the inauguration of its new TRUETZSCHLER line for production of hydroentangled nonwovens at their headquarters in rjasan. The spunlacing line was officially taken into service in the presence of the rusvata management, investors, customers as well as the representatives of TRUETZSCHLER NONWOVENS and its commercial agency derux.

Rusvata produced the first roll of cotton already in 1896; today it is the only company which has integrated the complete chain of cotton processing for cotton wool and gauze. Rusvata now owns a modern and highly flexible spunlacing line with a monthly production capacity of more than 700 tons. Truetzschler Nonwovens has supplied a complete line consisting of machines for fiber opening and blending, carding, hydroentanglement, drying and winding, all of them manufactured by Truetzschler. Derux group was involved in the project as commercial agency. Derux looks back upon more than a decade of business activity in russia and cis countries with focus on large-scale projects in nonwovens lines as well as many supplies of nonwoven fabrics by German top companies.

The fiber material to produce nonwoven fabrics mainly consists of cotton which comes from the company’s bleachery. This ensures that Rusvata can control the fiber quality and react flexibly to changing customer requirements. The hydroentangled nonwovens are the basic material for cotton pads, wet wipes and other cleaning wipes as well as textiles for medical applications. The wide range of applications makes this line unique in Russia. With this forward integration, the company strengthens the region with 150 new jobs.

Posted August 9, 2017

Source: Trützschler