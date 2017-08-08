Mahaffey Acquires $24.2 Million In Tent, Structure Assets From Classic Party Rentals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 8, 2017 — Mahaffey Fabric Structures, a provider of temporary turnkey structures and shelter solutions, today announced the acquisition of more than $24.2 million in assets from Classic Party Rentals — including tents, structure frames, fabric pieces, and specialty structures. With this purchase, Mahaffey — already a national player for prominent events — will have an expanded network of both personnel and products to cover large-scale activations, corporate events, festivals, sporting events, film productions and other special events nationwide.

“With the addition of more than 3.1 million square feet of tent and structure inventory, this acquisition will be an industry game-changer,” said George Smith, executive vice president, Mahaffey Fabric Structures. “It is a unique opportunity, not only to purchase high-end assets that rarely become available, but also to expand our coverage of the special events industry — both for rentals and sub-leasing. This acquisition is a great example of how Mahaffey has continued to grow and innovate throughout our more than 90 years in business.”

Following the purchase, Mahaffey has increased its inventory of double decker structures, as well as added Roder Jet Tents, Shelter Tents, Arcum structures, Aztec Tents (Maxibeam, Midibeam, Minibeam, Tectrac SK and Tectrac LK) and AcadaSpan Tents. The tent and structure catalog ranges in size from 10 feet to 150 feet wide, with virtually unlimited lengths. The extensive list of acquired accessories include doors, lighting, HVAC, racks and more.

While the Mahaffey team is looking forward to amplifying its special event coverage, the company is also open to subleasing or selling surplus inventory. These options can equip a business with an extended product line for the short- or long-term.

Source: Mahaffey Fabric Structures