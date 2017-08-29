Arlington Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Tex Tech Industries

WASHINGTON — August 24, 2017 — Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Tex Tech Industries Inc. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, Tex Tech is a manufacturer of specialty high-performance materials serving the aerospace, defense, industrial industries and select sporting applications. The company’s global manufacturing footprint and extensive R&D team serve the complex needs of its growing customer base.

“Tex Tech’s unique capabilities and approach to the design and manufacture of specialty materials made this an attractive investment for us,” said Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital. “CEO Ciaran Lynch and his management team have built an R&D-focused specialty materials company with growth opportunities across many end markets and we are excited to partner with them in the company’s next phase of ownership. Tex Tech represents another investment for Arlington in aerospace and defense specialty manufacturing which aligns with our focused investment approach.”

Ciaran Lynch, CEO of Tex Tech, said: “We are excited to partner with Arlington Capital as we start our next chapter. The firm’s buy and build strategy, significant base of capital, as well as network of aerospace and defense relationships will allow us to rapidly increase the company’s scale. We look forward to continuing the strong partnership we have with our customers and serve their complex requirements for high performance textiles by continuing to expand our product offerings.”

Chris Stallmann, a vice president at Arlington Capital, said: “Ciaran and his team have a great reputation in the high performance textiles market and Arlington looks forward to expanding the company through acquisition and continuing to invest in the company’s facilities. Manufacturing over 7,000 products, the company’s strong R&D capabilities as well as global manufacturing footprint allows it to be an end-to-end manufacturing partner for its customers’ most demanding specialty material requirements.”

Posted August 29, 2017

Source: Arlington Capital Partners