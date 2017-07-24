Saint-Gobain Acquires Kirson, The German Reinforcement Products Specialist

PARIS — July 24, 2017 — Saint-Gobain has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity capital of Kirson, a major actor on the European laid scrim market. Founded in 1963, and located in Bavaria, Germany, Kirson makes reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics. These solutions primarily serve the waterproofing roofing markets as well as floor coverings and construction panels. In 2016, Kirson’s revenues reached 27 million euros.

The integration of Kirson into Saint-Gobain’s High-Performance Materials Activity will complete Adfors’ offer for the waterproofing membrane market and help develop the sales of its products worldwide.

This acquisition is fully aligned with Saint-Gobain’s strategy to consolidate its positioning on high performance solutions in the housing and construction sector.

This project is subject to the approval of the German antitrust authorities.

Posted July 24, 2017

Source: Saint-Gobain