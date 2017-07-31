Prime Medical Outfits Florida Surgical Team In Chlorine-shielded SAF-T™ Scrubs

LARGO, Fla. — July 31, 2017 —The medical staff at SurgCenter Pinellas wasn’t sure they heard it right – put your navy blue surgical scrubs into the laundry with regular bleach and “wash ’em like they’re white.” The 25-person surgical team recently made the switch to SAF-T™ scrubs, a new line of healthcare apparel by Prime Medical that is made to be laundered and sanitized in good, old-fashioned, chlorine bleach without fading the color. But what was even more surprising is what happens to the scrubs after the wash.

“Each time SAF-T scrubs are washed with EPA-registered bleach, the patented fabric binds and retains a lasting shield of chlorine molecules,” says Jim Sampey, Prime Medical CEO. “It’s an amazing breakthrough in fabric technology that is transforming scrubs into powerful tools to fight germs with every fiber. On the surface, SAF-T scrubs look like other surgical scrubs, but with the simple step of laundering with bleach, they’re powered with germ-killing protection that benefits staff and patients.” Prime Medical is a Largo, FL-based company that launched in June 2016 with a line of privacy curtains, bed linens, patient gowns, lab coats and towels – and is bringing its innovative products to leading-edge healthcare facilities in Florida and across the country.

Providing multispecialty surgical services since 2011, SurgCenter Pinellas was the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay area to offer total joint replacement services and spinal procedures in a private, outpatient setting. The SurgCenter Pinellas team maintains an impressive record of zero infections at their facility. So why invest in germ-killing scrubs? Rita Iwanski, RN, and administrator, says, “We don’t have any issues and we want to keep it that way. We maintain the highest standards of infection prevention – and SAF-T scrubs give us another layer to safeguard patients in every detail.” Iwanski says they put quality above all else at the 5,200-square-foot facility, which is certified by Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC)

In addition to the germ-killing protection of SAF-T scrubs, Iwanski believes the product will also save money in the long run. “The outlay is initially more, but we’re going to get it back in spades,” Iwanski said. “The staff definitely likes the infection prevention aspect and feeling like the scrubs are ‘theirs’ – not rental scrubs which don’t always fit well,” she said. “After a long day, they appreciate being able to wear the scrubs home without worrying about germs going along for the ride.”

Source: Prime Medical