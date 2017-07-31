Hygienix 2017 Program: Smart Hygiene, Market Disruptors and Odor Control

CARY, NC — July 31, 2017 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry announces the Hygienix 2017 conference program will emphasize industry breakthroughs in critical areas for the Absorbent Hygiene and Personal Care Markets, Nov. 6-9, 2017 at Renaissance Arboretum, Austin, Texas. This third edition of Hygienix is expected to gather over 500 business professionals to connect, engage, and advance their business during three days of educational program content, tabletop displays, industry receptions, organized networking, and absorbent hygiene workshop training.

“The strong industry support of the first two editions of Hygienix indicates we are providing a valuable forum for all businesses involved in the absorbent hygiene and personal care products sector. We anticipate this year’s event to be just as dynamic and valuable,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president. “Hygienix is the must-attend conference for anyone looking to advance in the absorbent hygiene and personal care industry. We will be providing the latest market intelligence, product insights, and opportunities for important connections.”

The full program includes 24 presentations from globally recognized and innovative speakers from consumer, industrial and retail brands, continence associations, baby care products, feminine hygiene market research firms, and leading companies across the absorbent hygiene and personal care market supply chain to address critical advances in topics such as:

Incontinence Perspectives: Consumer and Institutional; Product and Positioning Opportunities

Diapers: Smart and Sustainable

Leading the Upcycling of Absorbent Hygiene Products

Feminine Hygiene Disruptors

Thin – Pulpless Absorbent Product Performance

Cutting Edge Approaches to Odor Control

Game Changers: Machine and Technology Developments; Retail and Demographic

A sampling of companies presenting new products, technologies, materials, skin health, and odor control include:

Absorbent Hygiene Products Manufacturers Association

Advanced Absorbent Technologies, LLC

BASF Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Bostik, Inc.

CenterBrain Partners, Inc.

Cotton Incorporated

Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

GP Cellulose, LLC

H.B. Fuller Company

The Honest Co.

National Associations for Continence

NatureWorks LLC

Olfasense GmbH

Price Hanna Consultants

The Procter & Gamble Co.

In addition, the program includes presentations from three award finalists for the prestigious Hygienix Innovation Award™ that recognize innovation in consumer or institutional hygiene end products using nonwoven fabrics in an expansive way.

Other program highlights include the presentation of the INDA Lifetime Service and Lifetime Technical Award, Dining with Industry Thought Leaders, tabletop displays, industry receptions, and a unique 2.5 hour workshop on Absorbent Hygiene Products, led by Carlos Richer, Richer Investments.

Source: INDA