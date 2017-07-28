Berry Global, Inc. Announces Hygiene And Healthcare Investment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — July 27 2017 — Berry Global, Inc. today announced that it is investing in a state-of-the-art Reicofil RF5 asset to provide an incremental 20,000 metric tons of capacity serving the Asia markets. This investment, that will be a part of the Company’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division, is targeted to meet forecasted market and customer growth, and will be focused on premium applications in the desired Hygiene and Healthcare markets. Berry is conducting a search to determine the best location for the investment in China. Current projections are for startup in 2019.

“This exciting news demonstrates strong commitment to our customers’ growth around the world, as well as the next step in advancing our market leading position in hygiene and healthcare material solutions,” said Scott Tracey, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division.

“We are pleased to partner with Berry to bring the first asset with the latest RF5 technology to the China region,” said Dr. Bernd Kunze, Managing Director of Reifenhäuser REICOFIL GmbH & Co. KG.

Posted July 28, 2017

Source: Berry Global, Inc.