AstenJohnson Announces Acquisition Of Foss Manufacturing Company’s (Northern Division)

CHARLESTON, SC — July 26, 2017 — AstenJohnson Holdings, Ltd., global supplier of innovative products and technical solutions, today announced its acquisition of the Northern Division of Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC for an undisclosed sum. Marking this occasion, Foss Manufacturing (Northern Division) will become Foss Performance Materials. This new name signifies an important step for Foss Manufacturing Company, our customers and stakeholders.

Foss Manufacturing Company is one of the industry’s leading providers and pioneers in the use of needlepunch nonwoven fabrics and specialty synthetic fibers. Foss Manufacturing Company employs 420 people, with manufacturing facilities in Hampton, New Hampshire.

The acquisition of Foss Manufacturing Company supports AstenJohnson’s plans for growth with a vision to become world leader in needle punch nonwovens. Kevin Frank, CEO of AstenJohnson, said “the purchase of Foss Manufacturing (Northern Division) is a key step in the transformation of AstenJohnson as we enter into new markets for High Performance Materials. We will have two strong pillars to our company going forward – one in paper machine clothing and the other in nonwovens”. Steve Polston, President – Nonwovens for AstenJohnson, noted “This transaction furthers AstenJohnson’s strategy to build a significant second segment to the Company. The addition of Foss Performance Materials expands our participation in new markets and allows us to couple Foss’ reputation for innovation with AstenJohnson and Eagle Nonwovens’ focus on operational excellence.”

AstenJohnson will continue to operate the business with the workforce in place.

Foss Manufacturing Company CEO, A.J. Nassar, commented, “We are delighted to leave our North business division and employees in the very capable hands of AstenJohnson, a company that has been in business for over 200 years. This sale will allow us to concentrate all our resources in the Georgia operations, and continue our expansion of products, innovations and capabilities in the flooring industry.”

Posted July 26, 2017

Source: AstenJohnson Holdings, Ltd.