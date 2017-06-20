The Future Of Composites In Construction: CHOMARAT And ALTUS GROUP Present CARBONCAST® 20-22 June 2017 in Chicago, Illinois

LE CHEYLARD, France — June 20, 2017 — At the “Future of Composites in Construction” trade show, Chomarat and Altus Group are presenting CarbonCast®, their flagship line of reinforced-concrete prefabricated wall panels, reinforced with Chomarat’s C-GRID® carbon-fiber grids. A recent army-hospital project in Greenville, S.C., is another success story of this innovative product: 18,600 square meters, 200,000 square feet, of precast insulated panels were installed in record time. Come and learn more about it at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Chicago, Stand C 10, on June 20-22 2017.

The Advantages Of The Carboncast Line Reinforced Exclusively With C-GRID®

“Reducing installation time, improving the fire and safety performance, increasing the service life of structures, and cutting energy consumption are crucial criteria in the choice of a CarbonCast solution,” explains Altus Group Executive Director John Carson.

CarbonCast panels are classified ASHRAE 90.1. Thanks to the low thermal conductivity of carbon fiber, C-GRID reinforced panels offer excellent thermal performance, providing uniform insulation and, therefore, a comfortable, energy-efficient building.

The carbon grid developed by Chomarat replaces wire-mesh reinforcement. The grid’s corrosion-proof properties make it possible to decrease the thickness of the concrete, rendering the prefabricated panels lighterweight than standard prefabricated panels. This means that less cement and raw

materials are required, and also less energy consumed to produce, transport and assemble the panels.

Success In The United States

One of the latest successes of CarbonCast in the United States is the Martin Army Community Hospital in Greenville, with more than 18,600 square meters of prefabricated panels. “The contractor decided on CarbonCast insulated panels, otherwise the hospital project could never have been finished on time with another system. We take pride in the knowledge that C-GRID provides a durable, cost-effective solution for a large number of buildings in the United States”, says John Leathan, director of sales and marketing at Chomarat North America.

Since AltusGroup was established in 2004, more than 3.7 million square meters of C-GRID reinforced insulated wall panels, cylindrical piles and Double Tee components have been installed in 1,200 different projects.

Source: Chomarat