Web Industries Names Jason Surman Vice President Of Sales

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — May 18, 2017 — Web Industries, Inc., a leading provider of engineered solutions for manufacturing and converting services, has appointed Jason Surman to the position of vice president of sales. In his new role, he will lead Web’s sales organization with the objective of generating profitable and sustainable growth. Surman is based in Web’s Atlanta sales office and reports to Mark Pihl, president and COO.

“Jason takes on his vice president of sales responsibilities at an exciting time for Web as we capitalize on recent investments in people, technology and infrastructure,” says Pihl. “He will focus on new business opportunities in all our major market sectors, including advanced composites, medical, health and hygiene, multi-layer insulation and wire & cable. He will also provide guidance to Web’s market teams, ensuring that our value proposition continues to meet customer expectations.”

Surman has nearly 25 years’ experience in sales, operations and business development. He joined Web Industries in 2012 and most recently was director of sales for its health and hygiene division. Previously, he was sales manager and business development manager for Kraton Polymers and held a variety of positions, including sales manager, at National Starch & Chemical Co. Surman holds a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Penn State.

Posted May 18, 2017

Source: Web Industries, Inc.