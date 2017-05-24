Sunbrella® Contour Wins Platinum ADEX Award

GLEN RAVEN, N.C. — May 24, 2017 — Sunbrella® Contour was honored with a Platinum award in this year’s ADEX awards competition, an architecture and design industry recognition of excellence in design and product innovation.

Contour is a revolutionary fabric that expands the possibilities of what can be crafted using shade fabrics. Featuring the unmatched durability of Sunbrella fabrics, Sunbrella Contour is a rich, knit-textured fabric ideal for shade structures.

“Contour’s specifically engineered construction provides an entirely new set of unique benefits to architects,” said Vince Hankins, industrial business manager for Glen Raven Custom Fabrics. “Using fabric for building structures allows for endless opportunities to conceive architectural designs.”

Because of the fabric’s unique ability to fit to any shape or angle, a variety of end products are possible with Sunbrella Contour, allowing craftsmen to expand their offerings with shade sails and other shade structures including fixed awnings, windscreens, umbrellas, cabanas, pavilions and marine applications.

Featuring a patent-pending construction, Contour comes in 15 stylish colorways: Pebble, Crimson, Terracotta, Aztec, Pacific, Sunset, Sunflower, Forest, Concord, Indigo, Charcoal, Wren, Cadet, Beige and Salt. Additionally, Sunbrella Contour was honored with the Popular Choice Award for the 2017 A+Awards in the Fabric & Textiles category.

Source: Sunbrella