RISE® 2017 Announces All-Star Lineup of Keynote Speakers

CARY, NC — May 3, 2017 — The seventh edition of RISE® – The Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference – announces acclaimed keynote speakers presenting innovations in global plastics extrusion, multifunctional fabric technologies, innovative apparel manufacturing, and disruptive engineered materials Sept. 12-14, 2017 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh, NC. Registration is now open for the conference on www.inda.org/events/rise17, which is organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

The RISE® Conference keynote speakers include:

Bernd Kunze, Dr. Ing., CEO, Reifenhäuser REICOFIL – will present a leading global machine producer’s perspective for expanding conceptual planning with the latest predictive analytical techniques.

Keith Hoover, V.P., Material Process & Color Innovation, Under Armour – will discuss the global manufacturing landscape and new manufacturing models for apparel creation.

Yoel Fink, Ph.D., CEO, Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, and Director, Research Laboratory of Electronics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology – will present the leading edge multifunctional fiber devices that are extending the frontiers of fiber materials.

Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Professor, North Carolina State University, and Director, The Nonwovens Institute – will present potentially disruptive material science technologies and key areas of materials research.

Evolutionary thought will be at the forefront of RISE® with forward-looking presentations on topics essential for today’s engineered fabrics industry technology scouts. Here are some of the key insights that will be shared:

Christian Lenges, Business Development for BioMaterials in DuPont Industrial BioScience – Discussing examples of new biomaterials along with a series of applications that provide differentiated performance in engineered fabrics.

Anke Domaske, Founder & Managing Director, Qmilk GmbH – Qmilk combines with viscose and cellulose for natural fiber authenticity, 100% renewable, antibacterial, with the smallest C02 footprint and zero waste.

Hardy Sullivan, Vice President, Market Development, Crypton Inc. – Exploring a patented system that transports moisture away from the skin for quick dispersal for improved skin health and comfort.

Ayyoub M. Momen, Ph.D., Research and Development Staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory – The world’s first ultrasonic clothes dryer demonstrates an improved drying technology with high-frequency mechanical vibrations instead of heat.

“The RISE® conference embraces INDA’s mission to stimulate, recognize, and reward innovation in fiber technologies, material science, and engineered fabric solutions. We are delighted to host these inspiring trailblazers at this year’s Conference and offer attendees the chance to have one-on-one conversations with technology innovators and business leaders. It is appropriate that the event is held in the acclaimed Research Triangle, as Raleigh is the named home to a broad range of high-tech companies and educational resources,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

A highlight at the RISE® Conference will be the RISE® Innovation Award. This Award will recognize innovation in areas within and on the periphery of the nonwovens industry. Products for consideration should use advanced science and engineering principles to deliver unique or intricate solutions to problems. Nominations for the Award are accepted through May 22, 2017.

Posted May 3, 2017

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry