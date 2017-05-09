OUTLOOK™ 2017 Keynote Speakers Announced As Registration Opens

BRUSSELS, Belgium — May 9, 2017 — EDANA today announced the keynote speakers and opening of registrations for OUTLOOK™ 2017. The innovative conference will offer participants expert insights into the latest sector trends, as well as valuable networking opportunities.

Taking place in Cascais, Portugal, from September 27-29, OUTLOOK™ 2017 will kick off with a keynote speech by Robert Ward, Editorial Director of The Economist Intelligence Unit. ‘The World Economy in the Age of Trump’, will address the global political and economic outlook. Jonathan Bourget, Managing Director of Apis Rex, will give the second keynote presentation: ‘Corporate Venture Capital – Creating New Opportunities for the Nonwovens Industry’.

New features for 2017

OUTLOOK™17 will start at 11:45 on Wednesday the 27th of September with Mr Robert Ward’s keynote presentation. This is open to both conference delegates and holders of the new EDANA networking pass and will be followed by a networking lunch.

Networking pass: a company is entitled to buy a networking pass for 1 person per 3 paying delegates. This pass grants access to the keynote presentation on the first day, the two lunches, all the coffee breaks and the two evening cocktails.

Benefit from a 15-percent discount on the total amount by registering a minimum of 4 paying delegates (note: registrations must be done simultaneously to benefit from the discount).

Workshop on innovation organized on the morning of Friday the 29th.

Delegates are recommended to register now, and book their hotel rooms as early as possible. The registration form and further conference information can be found on the EDANA website.

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: EDANA