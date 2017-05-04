Olbo & Mehler Aims Growth Through Techtextil

FULDA, Germany — May 4, 2017 — Olbo & Mehler will present its flagship products at Techtextil, in Frankfurt, the most important technical textiles fair in the world, as part of the company growth strategy, which is focused on selected markets and applications for woven technical textiles worldwide.

The presence in Techtextil will allow Olbo & Mehler to present some of its most successful products, which include woven fabrics for belts, filters, seals, hoses, automotive, aerostats, roofing, hoses and civil engineering. One highlight is its patented treated basalt fabric for high temperature, heat resistant and fire retardant applications, which earned the company an Inova Textil Award in the category of Fabrics, in 2015.

The company focus is on selected applications in Agrotech, Buildtech, Geotech, Indutech, Medtech, Mobitech, Protech and Sportech. Its goal is to provide optimum results and sustainable solutions by pushing technical knowledge, practical experience and state-of-the art technology and process to the limit.

Olbo & Mehler is a German-based company, which operates two production sites in Portugal and Czech Republic, from where it exports to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa.

According to Uwe Mrotzeck, Olbo & Mehler Chief of Sales and Marketing Officer, “the company is completely focused on developing added value products that help clients to be successful. We are confident that the visitors of Techtextil will recognize our effort to present innovative products, as well as our ability to offer on-spec, on-time, on-budget solutions. This will be a great opportunity to show the last years work to a wide range of potential clients and markets.”

