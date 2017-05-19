Hexcel Exhibiting At SAMPE Seattle 2017

STAMFORD, CT — May 19, 2017 — Hexcel is exhibiting at the SAMPE 2017 technical conference May 23-24, in booth G11, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. to promote its latest materials for aerospace and industrial applications. Specialists from Hexcel’s carbon fibers, reinforcements, prepregs, honeycomb and engineered core groups will be there to speak with attendees about Hexcel’s wide variety of products and offerings.

This year at SAMPE Seattle Hexcel will be promoting its HiTape® dry carbon fiber reinforcements with a C spar panel and co-infused stringer. This display shows the high forming capability of HiTape® reinforcements and how the technology can be used to co-infuse stringers and C spar panels. It is also representative of an aircraft wing construction. HiTape® dry carbon fiber reinforcements are designed for the automated manufacture of preforms at very high deposition rates. The dry preforms are infused with Hexcel’s HexFlow® RTM6 resin for a cost-efficient out-of-autoclave manufacturing process for next generation aircraft structures. Parts produced with HiTape® reinforcements and Hexcel’s HexFlow® infusion resins can be up to 30mm thick with a 58 to 60% fiber volume content, resulting in mechanical properties that are as high as those achieved with primary structure prepregs.

Hexcel will also be exhibiting a display of its HexTool® carbon fiber composite tooling material, which enables mold tool manufacturers to build lightweight tooling that meets the strict requirements for stability and repeatability of tolerances that had previously only been achieved with machined Invar tools. HexTool® material also provides improved thermal performance and is much lighter than metal tooling, allowing easier handling and maneuverability. Long tool life, ease of use, and the machinability of cured structures are some of the primary reasons HexTool® is being selected to make tooling for aircraft and engine structures worldwide.

Source: Hexcel