Hexcel at SAMPE CHINA 2017 China International Exhibition Center, Beijing

STAMFORD, Conn. — May 9, 2017 — SAMPE China 2017 takes place in Beijing on May 10-12, 2017 and Hexcel is exhibiting at the event as a leader in advanced composite technologies. At booth #A60 Hexcel’s displays will demonstrate the wide range of composite materials supplied by Hexcel to customers in China.

Display parts will include the A350 XWB rudder skin and belly fairing panel made by Hexcel customer HMC (Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Center), a joint venture established by Hafei and Airbus in 2009. Since then Hexcel has been a strategic supplier to HMC of composite materials for packages including the Airbus A320 elevator, HTP spar and rudder, and the A350 XWB belly fairing, rudder, elevator and section 19 maintenance door.

Other booth displays include HexTow® carbon fiber, a helicopter canopy made from HexPly® prepreg, and a structural sandwich made from HexWeb® honeycomb and HexPly® prepreg. Hexcel will also display a section of a composite beam manufactured by hot forming Hexcel’s HexPly® M21 UD carbon fiber prepreg.

Other promotions include HexFlow® RTM6-2 resin system a 2-component version of HexFlow® RTM6 for resin transfer molding. A number of OEMs have qualified this infusion system designed for aerospace primary structures, which has a high Tg and provides excellent hot/wet performance from a flexible cure cycle. RTM6-2 also has a long shelf life and has no transportation restrictions.

Hexcel is also promoting its engineered core capabilities whereby flat honeycomb is transformed into drop-in core parts meeting precise customer specifications using a number of processes such as machining and heat forming. Hexcel is opening a new plant in Casablanca, Morocco later this year to complement existing engineered core facilities in the USA and Belgium.

Hexcel’s Sales Office in Shanghai was one of the first members of the SAMPE China association and this year marks the 12th anniversary of Hexcel’s participation in SAMPE China, demonstrating our continued commitment to the aerospace industry.

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: Hexcel