Techtextil North America Presents Exciting Features In Chicago: Graduate Student Poster Program Presents Advanced Technologies

ATLANTA — May 23, 2017 — Techtextil North America 2017 prepares to open its doors in less than a month at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center June 20, 22, 2017. This year’s show focuses on functional textiles, nonwovens, smart textiles in connected cars, technology, equipment and much more.

Techtextil North America will once again be hosting a co-location with JEC Group and their show The Future of Composites in Construction on the same show floor.

2017 Graduate Poster Program

The 2017 Graduate Student Poster Program will be represented by top textile Universities from around the United States. As leading scholars studying in the field of technical textiles and nonwovens, 10 students will be presenting their graduate study research on the show floor at Techtextil North America.

The goal of this program is to provide a forum in which students can present and discuss their latest research on advanced technologies in textiles, nonwovens and materials work during its early stages, meet some of their peers who have related interests, and introduce themselves to more senior members of the field.

Focus Areas Included:

Nonwovens: Fibers, Polymers, Nanofibers, Functionalization, Medical and hygiene, Wipes, Filtration, Automotive

Technical Textiles: Composites, Nanotechnology, Smart Fabrics, Geosynthetics, Safety and Protective, High Performance, Automotive, Medical, ElectroTextiles, Coated Fabrics

Graduate Students Participating in The Poster Program:

Alexander Kolbasov — University of Illinois at Chicago;

Anuradha Gupta and Abdel Fattah M. Seyam — North Carolina State University (NC State), Raleigh, N.C.;

Apurba Banerjee — University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.;

Chris Staszel — University of Illinois at Chicago

Elizabeth C. Claunch, Kara J. Peters, Abdel Fattah M. Seyam — NC State;

Jessica Appelstein, Qing Huang, and Mario Perez — Global Fashion Management, The School of Graduate Studies, Fashion Institute of Technology; and

Lauren Tolbert McCoy — University of Georgia; and

Souvick Chatterjee, Uddalok Sen — University of Illinois at Chicago.

Features Not To Be Missed “Tech Talks”

For the first time Techtextil North America will host “Tech Talks” Powered by the Nonwoven Institute. For three days the Nonwoven’s Institute will host complimentary daily mini sessions on Nonwovens in Transportation, Safety and Filtration as well as 9 graduate students will also be presenting their research. These sessions are first come first serve and will be held on the show floor.

Joint Complimentary Session with JEC Group

Join your industry peers in a joint session with JEC Group focusing on the collaboration of Technical textiles and Composites in Construction. On June 21, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. three highly acclaimed speakers will take the stage to present on Textile reinforced cement, Ceiling insulation applications developed from waste fibers, and the study of composite sandwich renovation panels. The Session is free to all visitors and exhibitors.

SPESA Hosts Coinciding Conference

The 8th Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference will be held on June 20, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The Conference will focus on ‘Understanding the Technology of Things’ (ToT) in the manufacturing of sewn products and flexible materials. Understanding ToT will help transform the entire manufacturing process which will enable higher productivity at lower costs.

Posted May 23, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt