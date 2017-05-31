CHOMARAT Develops A New Generation Of Multiaxial Carbon Fabrics For Higher-Performing, More Competitive Composites For The Aerospace And Automotive Markets

LE CHEYLARD, France — May 31, 2017 — As the first textile producer to join the AMRC, CHOMARAT is developing the technologies and processes of the future to help the composites industry become more competitive vis-à-vis metallic solutions.

“Now that composites have demonstrated their technical performance, we must also demonstrate their technical and economic relevance. Joining the AMRC gives us the opportunity to pass along our vision, and also to work with key players like Boeing, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus in developing the technologies of the future,” says CHOMARAT Group Managing Director Michel COGNET. In this way, the Group implements its innovation strategy in the highly strategic automotive and aerospace sectors. Through its reinforcements, it furthers the quest for composites that are compatible with high production rates.

NCF HP2: INVENTING A NEW GENERATION OF CARBON TEXTILES

CHOMARAT has brought Solvay, Mécanium and the University of Nantes together for the joint NCF HP2 project to develop a new generation of multiaxial carbon fabrics, along with the associated textile processes for producing thermoset composites parts for the aerospace and automotive industries.

CHOMARAT is sponsoring the project, which has a budget of 4 million euros and has obtained seal of approval from the Techtera, Axelera and Viameca competitive clusters. “We are embarking on a 42-month adventure with our partners. Our group sets great store by the cross-pollination that occurs in collaborative projects. That is an integral part of our innovation strategy. The solutions that are developed will provide answers in terms of mechanical properties, weight lowering, and cost-effectiveness, which are priority criteria in aerospace and automotive!” concludes CHOMARAT Group R&T Director Philippe SANIAL.

