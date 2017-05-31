Bebop Sensors Announces Marcel Modular Data Glove Solutions For Virtual Reality Oems

BERKELEY, CA — May 31, 2017 — BeBop Sensors, Inc., the leader in smart fabric sensor technology, announced today BeBop Sensors designed Marcel Modular Data Gloves for OEMS in the Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality markets. Designed for accurate control and navigation in VR/AR environments, the BeBop Data Gloves are available to OEMs in 5, 10, and 14 sensor versions. The data gloves provide haptic feedback and sense knuckle and abduction motion of the human hand.

Data Gloves for Real-Time Control of Games & Environments

BeBop’s basic configuration provides high speed sensor processing as well as a 6 or 9 DoF (Degrees of Freedom) IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which measures acceleration and angular rate. Fast, deterministic sensing provides sub-frame latency at 120 Hz for real-time control of games and environments. Designed by award-winning musical instrument creator and BeBop Sensors CEO, Keith McMillen, McMillen said: “All controllers need to be accurate and fast. If latency is more than 6-8 milliseconds, you are out of the band.”

Tactile & Audio Haptics Communicate a More Realistic Touch Experience

Mezzanine boards can be added to the printed circuit board assembly stack to add functionality, such as translation and haptic electronics. Haptics built into the fingertips provide a four octave range for complex stimuli that can convey surface quality and object contact. These non-resonant haptic actuators help close the loop of interaction between humans and virtual devices with contact and continuous surface sounds that drive the actuators, communicating a more realistic touch experience. A haptic audio creation kit is available, enabling content creators to customize and add to the haptic library.

Using BeBop’s patented fabric sensor technology, BeBop Sensors’ Marcel Modular Data Gloves are an affordable and robust solution for VR/AR and gaming environments. Key features include:

Modular: Marcel is a modular data glove solution.

Accurate & Fast: 120 Hz sub-frame latency for real-time interaction.

Haptic Technology: contact and continuous surface audio drives haptic actuators.

BeBop Sensors-designed Marcel Modular Data Gloves are available exclusively for OEMs.

Source: BeBop Sensors, Inc.