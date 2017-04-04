Suominen Introduces GENESIS® Pro All Purpose, The Best-Performing Nonwoven For Professional Wiping

HELSINKI, Finland — April 3, 2017 — Suominen has announced the launch of GENESIS® Pro All Purpose, a brand-new nonwoven substrate for general purpose professional wiping. The development of Genesis Pro leverages Suominen’s wetlaid heritage and builds on our new investments in wetlaid production technology.

Genesis Pro All Purpose is the strongest professional wipes material on the market, both wet and dry. It has the highest thickness, unbeatable absorption capacity and also the fastest absorption. Genesis Pro All Purpose in lighter weights outperforms its heavier competitors in key performance areas.

“This is not a typical nonwoven product but a typical Suominen product since it was engineered with the end-user in mind,” says Eileen Calder, Product Manager for Workplace applications at Suominen. “That is why Genesis Pro All Purpose delivers results with speed and ease in everyday cleaning tasks that are critical to business performance. The professional employees may just focus on getting the job done, confident that the wipes do not let them down, nor in light neither heavy-duty tasks.”

Genesis Pro All Purpose is available in a range of basis weights. Even in its lightest form, AP5000, Genesis Pro is the strongest material available which, thanks to its unmatched absorbency speed, makes it perfect for mopping up spills, cleaning down surfaces and keeping workspaces hazard-free. For the toughest tasks Genesis Pro AP8000 offers protection for the end-user when dealing with metal shavings, as well as oil, grease and cleaning solvents. It is the thickest nonwoven material for professional wipes, even when wet, making it a superior replacement for shop towels and rags.

Genesis Pro All Purpose is available globally and is part of Suominen@work nonwoven product offering.

Posted April 3, 2017

Source: Suominen