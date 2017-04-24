Proxy Biomedical Group To Become Aran Biomedical

GALWAY, Ireland — April 24, 2017 – Proxy Biomedical Ltd., provider of outsourced design, development and manufacturing services for implantable medical devices, today announced the formation of a new group company and brand Aran Biomedical.

According to the company, the new corporate identity is part of an overall rebranding and restructuring strategy, to position the company in line with the broader range of capabilities now servicing key growth markets of Cardiovascular, General Surgery and Orthopaedics.

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company has been delivering innovative solutions for medical implantable products for over 15 years, servicing many of the leading Tier 1 medical devices companies globally. During this time, the company has invested significantly, to establish a comprehensive suite of product development and manufacturing capabilities, including medical textiles, stent coating and encapsulation, and resorbable implants.

“The company has grown and diversified significantly from its origins, servicing the General Surgery market”, according to company CEO, Peter Mulrooney. “Establishing Aran Biomedical allows us to position the company to better reflect the breadth of innovative solutions the company now offers for different markets and indications.” This announcement follows a significant facility expansion and investment in state of the art equipment, that enhances our medical textile, coating and covering service offerings for the Vascular, General Surgery and Orthopaedics markets. Mulrooney added, “leveraging new facilities and an advanced technology portfolio will enable us to meet and build on the excellent demand that we are currently experiencing for biomaterial solutions to service the global implantable medical device market, and we look forward to continued growth under the new Aran Biomedical name”.

Posted April 24, 2017

Source: Aran Biomedical