Porcher Industries Announces Recruitment Campaign For Over 400 New Positions And Plans Recruitment Consultations At Techtextil 2017

BADINIÈRES, France — April 27, 2017 — Porcher Industries, a world leader in technical textiles and thermoplastic composite solutions with a global platform delivering unique chemistries, technologies and innovations, has announced its requirement for over 400 new global appointments. The company will aim to fill the majority of the positions in the next two years.

The company will use Techtextil 2017 as an opportunity to meet the finest technical textiles talents and will hold open house recruitment consultations on its stand B98 on Wednesday 10th May 2017.

Interested candidates of all levels are invited to attend informal one-to-one sessions with Porcher Industries’ internal recruitment team. Appointments should be booked by emailing recruitment@porcher-ind.com or through reception at the show.

In response to customer demand, and the recent investment of over 50 million euros by the Porcher group to facilitate its ambitious five year growth strategy, positions are being created at Porcher on a global level across each of its five business units – Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sport & Leisure, Building and Industrial – with the initial priority on key roles in Aerospace and Automotive.

The new positions, that are to be based across Europe, US and Asia, span the entire corporate mix, with key openings in Sales, Purchasing, Supply, Finance, Management and Commercial departments. Technical specialists for R&D and design engineering are also required, whilst a large percentage will also be appointed for production roles located at the Porcher Industries HQ in Lyon.

Dependant on the position, various skills are required but above all, applicants should be able to demonstrate a key understanding of, and experience within, the technical textiles and composites industry combined with a passion for innovation and a willingness to challenge.

Porcher Industries’ products deliver exceptional performance, quality and safety across a massive range of industries and applications including aerospace interiors, F1 clutches, industrial floor coverings and paragliding canopies. As technical textile specialists, Porcher’s innate understanding of fibre and yarn surface treatments, 2D & 3D weaving, cabling, nonwoven scrim and impregnation processes is backed up by an exceptionally strong technology development team. Customers that include Airbus, Safran, TRW and Gerflor all rely on Porcher’s expertise.

With more than 2000 current employees and 14 manufacturing sites in 4 continents, Porcher Industries has the tools to supply customers globally, across its 5 business units. Over the next 5 years, new investments will add new weaving capacity; develop quality control technology at sites in the US, Europe and China; implement a single business ERP system and invest in technology talents identified as critical to successful sustainable growth.

“Within the last 6 months, we have already made 20 key appointments that are integral to our global growth plans. We aim to continue this momentum and invite the best technical talents across all skill sets to come and speak with us at Techtextil 2017 or make contact with us. As we embrace this new chapter of our history, I can guarantee that Porcher Industries will be an exciting and fulfilling place to work in the years to come”. Andre Genton, CEO, Porcher Industries.

Posted April 27, 2017

Source: Porcher Industries