NatureWorks Showcases At INDEX 2017 New Ingeo Grades Tailored To Enhance The Performance Of Nonwovens

GENEVA — April 5, 2017 — NatureWorks and its supply chain partners −fibers, spunbond, and meltblown producers − showcase at INDEX 17 the latest developments in nonwoven applications for Ingeo™, a naturally advanced biopolymer. NatureWorks features its portfolio of Ingeo polymers that enhance the performance and sustainability of a broad range of nonwovens. (NatureWorks INDEX Stand #1510)

As at past INDEX trade fairs, many NatureWorks supply chain partners also exhibit their latest Ingeo fiber and nonwoven innovations. These companies include:

Trevira’s siliconized Ingeo hollow fiber for use in fillings, new and particularly soft to handle Ingeo- and polyester-based wet wipes, and more. (Stand 2119)

Hills, Inc. will display lofty spunbond material both 100 percent Ingeo and an Ingeo/polypropylene for a range of different applications including: medical, food, furniture, filtration, and hygiene. (Stand 2154)

U.S. Pacific Nonwovens will showcase new products as well as announce a new production line exclusively designed for production of Ingeo spunbond that is scheduled to be commissioned this summer. (Stand 1561)

In all, more than 20 NatureWorks supply chain partners will be at INDEX 2017.

“Companies specify Ingeo resin for nonwovens applications because of its performance, price stability, and low carbon footprint,” said Eamonn Tighe, Business Development Manager, NatureWorks. “The portfolio of fiber grade resins in the NatureWorks 6 series are designed for processes from mono to multifilament as well as spunbond and meltblown products.” Tighe added that Series 6 grades offer melting points that range from 130°C to 170°C with amorphous to crystalline grade available.

Posted April 6, 2017

Source: NatureWorks