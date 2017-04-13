GKD’s Porometric Mesh Named New Product Of The Year At Annual Advanced Filtration Technologies Conference

MINNEAPOLIS — April 13, 2017 — The American Filtration & Separations Society (AFS) has named GKD-USA’s Porometric filtration mesh the 2016 New Product of the Year. The award was presented at the annual Advanced Filtration Technologies Conference on April 11 in Louisville, KY.

“We are thrilled and honored to be named the 2016 New Product of the Year,” said Peter Wirtz, general manager, GKD Solid Weave Business Unit. “The completely new Porometric mesh filter provides unprecedented advantages for efficient oil and gas exploration and water filtration.”

Porometic is GKD’s newest wire mesh developed using the proven GeoDict simulation software. This new type of mesh brings oil and gas exploration facilities more overall throughput at lower local pore velocities. For water and wastewater filtration facilities the mesh offers high permeability, low-pressure losses and a sharp particle retention rate.

“GKD is committed to bringing innovative woven metal technologies to the marketplace,” continued Wirtz. “We are proud to see our work in wire mesh acknowledged with such a prestigious award.”

The Advanced Filtration Technologies Conference was held in Louisville, KY from April 10-13 at the Galt House. The Global Filtration industry is projected to grow exponentially in the next five to ten years. To meet the ever increasing demand and regulations for clean and sustainable environment, it is necessary for the filtration industry to grow at an aggressive rate. The Advanced Filtration Technologies Conference addresses unmet market needs, advanced technologies in air, liquid and automotive filtration and the trends for future developments.

Posted April 13, 2017

Source: GKD-USA,Inc.