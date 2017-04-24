“Biodegradation Meets Performance”: New Highly Functional Sympatex Laminates Of Biodegradable TENCEL® Fibres

MUNICH / UNTERFÖHRING — April 24, 2017 — From wood to clothing – ecological through all steps: Sympatex Technologies will present another milestone of its “agenda 2020” at the Performance Days (26 to 27 April 2017) in Munich. The ecological alternative amongst the functional textile specialists presents first results of its new cooperation with Lenzing AG: highly functional laminates based on botanic TENCEL® fibres combining excellent breathability and extremely pleasant wear comfort without making any compromises on wind or water resistance.

According to its consistently sustainable corporate strategy, Sympatex has decided to provide the best possible combination of ecological compatibility and textile performance. The functional specialist from Munich pays close attention to avoiding other disadvantages, such as high water or energy consumption as part of the adjustment to natural polymers. The highly functional laminates based on botanic TENCEL® fibres from Lenzing are produced in a highly environmentally friendly procedure that is considered to be the cleanest technology for the cellulose fibre production of the future. They are exclusively produced from certified wood of sustainable cultivation and are biodegradable.

“Our agenda 2020 passed at the beginning of this year is based on a precise road map. It comprises, amongst other things, that we want to produce PTFE- and PFC-free Sympatex laminates in a completely climate neutral way by 2020. As part of it, we are also planning to only use natural resources as material, whenever possible. Thanks to the cooperation with Lenzing, we have taken a huge step forward to fulfil our goal of improving the overall ecological balance“, explains Dr. Rüdiger Fox, CEO of Sympatex Technologies.

Posted April 24, 2017

Source: Sympatex Technologies