Techtextil Symposium Provides Insight Into Current Trends In Technical Textiles, Nonwovens And Functional Garment Fabrics

FRANKFURT, Germany — March 10, 2017 —Tickets are now available for the Techtextil Symposium, the international expert forum taking place in parallel with Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. The symposium is taking place from 9th to 12th May 2017 in Hall 4.0, Saal Europa, at the Frankfurt Fair.

At the 19th edition of the symposium, international experts will present the latest research results, products and technologies for technical textiles, nonwovens and functional garment fabrics, in a total of seven half-day lecture blocks: New Fibres & Textiles, Industry 4.0, Circular Economy & Sustainability, Health & Protection, Smart Textiles and Composites.

The themed lecture blocks will be chaired by:

Dr. René Rossi (Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Testing and Research – EMPA, Switzerland)

Prof. Meike Tilebein (German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf, Germany)

Braz Costa (Technology Center for the Textile and Clothing Industry of Portugal – CITEVE)

Dr. Klaus Jansen (Forschungskuratorium Textil e.V., Germany)

Dr. Hartmut Strese (VDI/VDE Innovation + Technik GmbH, Germany) and

Dr. Thomas Stegmaier (Institute of Textile Technology and Process Engineering Denkendorf ITV, Germany)

For the first time in 2017, on 10th May, the Dornbirn Man-made Fibres Congress, Austria, will be organising a block on the theme of ‘Fibre industry geared to sustainability & resource management’, led by Friedrich Weninger.

Posted March 10, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt