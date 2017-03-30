Rockline Industries Launches New Business: Iatric Manufacturing Solutions To Produce FDA-Regulated Wet Wipes In Tennessee

SHEBOYGAN, WI — March 30, 2017 — Rockline Industries announced that it has formed a new subsidiary, Iatric Manufacturing Solutions, dedicated to helping foster healthy environments through the design and manufacturing of FDA-regulated wipes for use in the consumer, health care, food service, and hospitality industries.

Iatric will operate out of a new 435,000-square-foot state-of-the-art FDA-registered facility in Morristown, Tenn. The wholly owned subsidiary was born out of the rapidly increasing demand for Rockline’s innovative wet wipes products that are designed to support healthier, sanitary environments and personal hygiene. The new plant will be operational beginning in 2018 and is expected to employ 250 people.

“Rockline is on the forefront of wet wipes product innovation and design. With the creation of Iatric, we will continue our company’s tradition of turning great ideas into convenient solutions that help people lead cleaner, healthier lives,” said Will Green, vice president of contract manufacturing services, Rockline Industries.

Rockline continues to experience tremendous growth adding new manufacturing plants and jobs. In 2015, Rockline opened a 240,000-square-foot facility in Russellville, Ark. and expanded its U.S. facial wipe production capacity in its Springdale, Ark. plant. Rockline currently operates five U.S. manufacturing plants in Arkansas, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

