RadiciGroup Technical Nonwovens Stops By At Index

BERGAMO, Italy — March 31, 2017 — Index 2017 is an important opportunity for RadiciGroup to showcase (Stand 2629) the latest developments in nonwovens products, new investments and innovative processing technologies to the world of nonwovens: an offer, from RadiciGroup, that is continuously evolving at the service of its customers and is now even larger thanks to new production lines that are able to meet market requirements at best.

Tessiture Pietro Radici – part of the RadiciGroup Extrusion Yarn Business Area – is the company that specialises in the production of Dylar® spunbond nonwovens fabrics, designed – as well as for use in sanitation – especially for industrial application sectors, such as building insulation, the automotive industry, agriculture, furnishings and disposable products. The nonwovens fabrics are available in different weights and colours to meet the varying market demands and the range of choice is set to increase with the new production line currently under development.

“By the end of this year – stated Enrico Buriani, CEO of Tessiture Pietro Radici – a new production line will be put into

action to manufacture spunbond fibres (based on Bico Technology), which will allow us to increase our production capacity by about 50%”. The new spinning system allows for the manufacturing of products with a broader range of technical features».