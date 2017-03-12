Monadnock Non-Wovens LLC Now Manufacturing With 100% Green-E Certified Renewable Electricity

MT. POCONO, PA — March 9, 2017 — Monadnock Non-Wovens LLC (“MNW”) announces that all of its products are now manufactured with renewable electricity. Through a significant investment in Green-e certified renewable wind-powered energy certificates (RECs), MNW has offset its entire electrical requirement while supporting new, additive wind-powered electricity generation. Taking this important step to support new renewable energy sources is representative of MNW’s strong commitment to sustainability.

“As Monadnock continues to grow and expand into new markets, we are proud that we can announce a great leap forward in our five year plan to reduce environmental impacts and help our customers realize their complex sustainable purchasing objectives,” said Keith Hayward, Managing Director of Monadnock Non-Wovens.

One such example is a European customer who asked for ways to reduce packaging disposal costs. MNW offered specially constructed cardboard pallets that are fully recyclable at the end of their useful life. The result was lighter loads saving energy and freight costs as well as a 100% diversion of pallets from landfill into the recycling stream.

In 2016, MNW completed a facility wide conversion to LED lighting with an estimated energy savings of 115,000 KWh of electricity per year. The company also focused on waste and recycling realizing a 66% reduction in waste to landfill over the past two years. MNW harvests waste heat from its production completely eliminating the need for facility heating (except in periods of shutdown in the winter). Additional process improvements and equipment upgrades have led to additional energy savings.

Posted March 9, 2017

Source: Monadnock Non-Wovens LLC.