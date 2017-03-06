Mogul Durell Adds Cross-Lapped Technical Spunlace Capacity To Its Offerings 

LÜLEBURGAZ, Turkey — March 6, 2017 — Mogul has increased its non-woven spunlace production by adding a cross-lapped spunlace line at its plant in Luleburgaz near Istanbul, Turkey. The cross-lapped product, introduced under the brand name Durell®, supplements MOGUL’s existing production of Aqualace® parallel-laid spunlace. The new cross-lapped line brings high performance products into Mogul’s range of spunlace products.

Cross-lapped spunlace technology differs from parallel laid spunlace in that the cross-lapper forms a web by laying down the carded fiber at a 90o angle to the line’s direction. In a parallel-laid process the carded fiber is laid down in parallel to the line’s direction. Through this cross-lapping of the web the resultant spunlace achieves similar tensile strength in both machine direction (MD) and cross direction (CD).

With MD:CD ratios from 0.8 to 1.1 Durell finds use whenever multi-direction fabric strength is needed.

Examples of Durell applications include:

Automotive (headliners, pillars)

Wipes (Restaurant & Institutional)

Wet Wipes

Building Materials

Medical

Artificial Leather Filtration

Personal Care

Lamination

Home Textiles

Low Pressure Injection

Promotional Goods

Epilation Pads

Printing Media

Disposable Linens

Generally spunlace is a growing technology in the nonwovens field, being the preferred fabric for wipes, and is also growing in technical and durable applications. As a further value adding feature, Mogul’s Durell cross-lapped spunlace line includes in-line dyeing and chemical impregnation to provide capability to produce dye colored or chemically impregnated (water repellent, fire retardant, acrylic binder, etc.) fabrics.

Posted March 6, 2017

Source: Mogul