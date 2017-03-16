mBRACE™ Softening Additives Offer Comfy Options To Nonwovens Producers

MANCHESTER, UK — MARCH 16, 2017 — Americhem Europe Ltd., a global provider of colour and additive solutions for synthetic fibres, will feature a full range of its mBrace™ softening additives at the Index 17 global nonwovens exhibition being held 4–7 April at the Palexpo SA in Geneva, Switzerland. These products offer a span of use rates, processing options and degrees of softness for nonwoven products throughout the world.

“Our product offerings in the mBrace line can be divided into two groups,” said Dhru Mantheni, nonwovens development specialist for Americhem. “The first group allows you to achieve softness levels by reducing the coefficient of friction (slip) while the other developmental group imparts a cottony textile feel. At higher use levels, the first group of mBrace products can also carry additional functionality, such as antistatic and hydrophilic. We have developed products which are thermally stable and allow the user to deliver a soft touch without impacting other material properties.”

The mBrace line has evolved since its introduction in 2013. Nonwovens producers have long sought added softness for their materials, particularly in applications that will have human skin contact. mBrace was Americhem’s answer to this demand and the current range of options has emerged to suit the many different end uses in the market today.

“Our original mBrace offering allows you to alter the level of softness by the amount of the additive used,” Mantheni continued. “For the best softness properties, we recommend a use rate of one to three percent. When used at four to five percent, the manufacturer can impart antistatic properties, as well as hydrophilicity, in addition to a soft feel.”

The second group of mBrace products are based on a widely accepted industry technology. Concentration level of the thermally stable additive within the masterbatch as well as target use rate can be customized to fit a customer’s specific requirements. This added flexibility helps to ensure optimum softness is achieved while eliminating any impact to processing conditions.

“Since mBrace is now a family of products, the portfolio offers increased flexibility to tailor the additive product to meet our customers’ needs,” stated Robert Baldy, market manager for Americhem, nonwovens. “If the customer values certain properties over others or even if they are trying to achieve multiple functionalities with one masterbatch, Americhem’s innovative solutions can provide them with exactly what they need.”

The mBrace brand continues to grow to meet customer needs. Americhem is currently developing an mBrace product that offers a cottony haptic. All mBrace products offered in Europe are REACH compliant and can be provided in a variety of packaging options.

Learn more about Americhem’s mBrace additives for nonwovens at Index 17, booth #4179. Visit with Americhem product experts and view the range of options mBrace offers.

