Lincoln International Represents Ultrafabrics, LLC In Its Sale To Daiichi Kasei Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK — March 8, 2017 — Lincoln International (“Lincoln”), a leading global mid-market investment bank, represented Ultrafabrics, LLC (“Ultrafabrics” or the “Company”) in its sale to Daiichi Kasei Co., Ltd. (“DKK”) (TYO:4235) a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan, for a total consideration that translates into an enterprise value of $150 mm.

Ultrafabrics, based in Tarrytown, New York, and founded in 1999, is a pioneer in high-performance polyurethane fabrics. The Company has a track record of first-to-market innovations driven by state-of-the-art R&D capabilities to manufacture and distribute superior quality products for its original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) customers. The Company is a leading OEM supplier to various end-markets, delivering award-winning polyurethane fabrics. The Company’s end-markets include furniture, automotive, RV, aviation, healthcare and marine.

Clay Rosenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Ultrafabrics, commented, “With a strong understanding of Ultrafabrics’ value proposition, Lincoln executed a complex transaction which resulted in a successful outcome that allows Ultrafabrics and DKK to continue to grow. Lincoln’s deep industry knowledge and process guidance, combined with their superior execution abilities, led to outstanding results.”

Danielle Boecker-Primack, Co-Founder & President of Ultrafabrics, added, “Lincoln’s team remained highly engaged and involved throughout the process, providing key strategic advice and ultimately providing a successful outcome for us and our long-standing partner, DKK.”

Federico Mennella, Managing Director of Lincoln International, said, “This transaction showcases Lincoln Internationals’ unique ability to manage complex cross-border processes involving both public and private companies across geographies and industry verticals. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to generate significant value for Ultrafabrics and its shareholders.”

Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Ultrafabrics, working closely with Ultrafabrics’ shareholders and senior management team throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction in the US and Japan.

