IFAI Winter Events Attract Record Attendance

ROSEVILLE, MN — March 14, 2017 — The annual Marine Fabricators Conference and Tent Expo 2017 both drew record attendance figures, according to event organizers.

The Marine Fabricators Conference, sponsored by The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)’s Marine Fabricators Association, attracted 266 attendees and 34 exhibitors to the Jacksonville (FL) Marriott Hotel from January 19-21.

Mike Erickson of Canvas Designers, Riviera Beach, FL, received the MFA Hall of Fame Award, while David Huntington of River Custom Canvas, Clayton NY, took home the Don Racine Award for winning the event’s annual “Tools, Tips and Tricks” competition for a marketing tag he places on his company’s work.

Attendees were treated to three days of events and education, as well as the annual Marine Fabricators Awards.

The next week, 627 attendees, including 53 exhibitors, gathered at the Renaissance Orlando (FL) Hotel at SeaWorld for the biennial Tent Expo 2017. The gathering was sponsored by IFAI’s Tent Rental Division.

At Tent Expo, attendees received education, tours of 22 different displays, equipment demonstrations and networking opportunities with fellow industry professionals.

“We’re very pleased with the turnout, as well as with the number of registered exhibitors, at our winter events,” said IFAI President/CEO Mary Hennessy. “The Marine Fabricators Association and the Tent Rental Division do a great job helping advance the industry in their respective sectors and we are proud of the job they do.”

The 2018 Marine Fabricators Conference is scheduled for January 25-27, 2018 at the Savannah (GA) Hyatt Regency Hotel, while Tent Conference 2018 will take place January 18-19, 2018, at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel in Mesa, AZ.

Posted March 14, 2017

Source: The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)