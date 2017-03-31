DiloGroup — “HyperTex” Installation For The Production Of Reinforced Multi-layer Needlefelts

EBERBACH, Germany — March 31, 2017 — Numerous fields of application such as filter media, geotextiles, roofing material, floor coverings, other technical textiles and composites require needled nonwovens with high low- load resistance. This is generally achieved by using reinforcing meshs / grids. The DILO HyperTex installation with the “Turbotex” scrim fabric machine of Messrs. Ontec automation GmbH produces a reinforcing scrim which is fed between two needlefelts and then needled together by a Hyperpunch needleloom.

The mesh apertures of this scrim can be varied up to 20 x 20 mm, production speed is up to 40 m/min. The HyperTex installation in a working width of 2.5 m is ready for presentations and trials in DILO’s Textile Research Centre in Eberbach, Germany.

Visit us our booth No. 2010 at INDEX 2017 in Geneva, April 4 – 7, 2017.

Posted March 31, 2017

Source: DiloGroup