Beaulieu Fibres International Launches New Products And Previews Future Innovations For Hygiene Nonwovens At INDEX™17 

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — March 9, 2017 — Beaulieu Fibres International, the leading European polyolefin fibre supplier, will unveil a pioneering new fibre-platform at Index™17 and offer first detailed insights into the future-focused hygiene products arising from its on-going investment in innovation and manufacturing capabilities (Stand 1340).

From May 2017, Meralux fibres will be added to the Meraklon product portfolio. First test results show that nonwovens made with the new Meralux fibre combinations have a higher loft/bulk. Meralux’s coverage is unique and provides nonwovens with a very closed surface, without containing additives like TiO2. With the higher loft and unique coverage, softness will be provided by the choice of raw materials. Equipped with all these features, Meralux allows basis weight reductions without losing performance. Index17 visitors can experience nonwovens based on Meralux at Stand 1340.

In line with the further diversification of its products, Beaulieu Fibres International is set to produce short cut fibres for hygiene application as of summer 2017. These will be available in cut lengths of 3-24mm in polypropylene (PP) mono and BICO.

To add to its new products for 2017, the Meraklon portfolio will expand further with the launch of new polyester (PET) core BICO fibres. They will come on stream with Meraklon’s new state-of-the-art, long line at the company’s site in Terni, Italy. The EUR 30 million investment to extend production capacity is currently underway and is scheduled to commence operations during this year.

Petra Bohle-Stricker, Global Sales Director- Hygiene, Beaulieu Fibres International, comments: “Beaulieu Fibres International is continuing to strengthen its position as a global supplier for polyolefin fibres. Investment in fibres’ production is an important driver for ensuring we meet future challenges and customers’ needs. In the four years since Meraklon’s takeover, Beaulieu Fibres International has successfully adapted it to the level required to be a leading market player. We have broadened the portfolio significantly to better serve the future market needs and are continually innovating to ensure we go the extra mile for the nonwovens industry”.

Posted March 9, 2017

Source: Beaulieu International Group