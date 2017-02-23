Oxeon AB Invests €3million To Increase Their ±45° TeXtreme® Spread Tow Weaving Capacity

BORÅS, Sweden — February 23, 2017 — Since its introduction, Oxeon’s ±45° version of TeXtreme® has been a gamechanger for those seeking a continuous ±45° spread tow fabric. Due to the increased demand, Oxeon is proud to announce an investment of €3 million to expand their patented ±45° Spread Tow weaving capacity.

Known for its ability to reduce weight, increase stiffness and strength, improve impact protection as well as improve dampening performance in thin plies, TeXtreme® Spread Tow Fabrics extend these benefits found in its 0°/90° fabrics to its ±45°continuous length fabrics which are available in widths up to 60”/1.5m. There are numerous benefits in using ±45° TeXtreme® to replace traditional UD layups which include:

Labor savings through faster throughput during the layup process as only one ply needs to be laid down rather than two plies

Reduced scrap by eliminating the waste associated with bias cutting edge triangle waste.

Easier layups as the TeXtreme® fabric is more stable during handling than a UD cross ply

Reduced numbers of plies and thereby reducing the laminate thickness

Consistent ±45° angles throughout the laminate

Eliminate the need for splicing which eliminates the joints which create variations in large parts

Increased handling stability in both dry and prepreg forms

TeXtreme®’s nonexistence of stitching or fixation yarn minimizes the risk of mechanical issues, such as micro cracks, along with eliminating the difficulty in predicting mechanical performance due to the induced geometrical variation caused by the stitching or stabilizing/fixation yarns found in its meso structure.

“We can clearly see a need for this product, especially in aerospace applications where the knock-down factor of mechanical properties has limited the usage of existing ± oriented textiles. TeXtreme® technology does not require stitching or fixation yarn so, unlike NCF solutions, larger profile parts such as panels, wings or tubes that use TeXtreme® have no knock-down factor so this means that the parts are stronger while being much lighter. With this additional investment in TeXtreme® Spread Tow Fabrics, we’re further enhancing our position as the advanced carbon reinforcement technology leader”, says Henrik Blycker, CEO of Oxeon.

The additional capacity will be in place in beginning of 2018.

Posted February 23, 2017

Source: Oxeon, AB