Circuitex® Conductive Technology Advances Design Flexibility In Smart Apparel

SCRANTON, Pa. — February 6, 2017 — Noble Biomaterials Inc., a producer of conductive solutions for smart textiles applications, has collaborated with Bemis Associates to develop a seamless, conductive advanced material that allows for simple and durable integration of electronics into apparel.

This fully-bonded, conductive material is engineered with Noble’s Circuitex® technology and provides for the detection, transmission and protection of electronic signals in a soft and flexible format. Its unique construction provides designers with complete freedom to design smart garments with integrated stretch and durability using Bemis Sewfree® Bonding.

Circuitex is made by permanently bonding pure silver — nature’s most conductive element — to the surface of a textile fiber or fabric. The bond creates a continuous layer of silver, yet retains the flexibility, comfort and durability of the textile material. Products using Circuitex can provide myriad data streams (ECG, EMG, strain, pressure mapping), as well as allowing for active power delivery (lighting, electro-muscle stimulation, basic power).

“About 95 percent of human interface to the world is through textiles,” said Joel Furey, Chief Commercial Officer, Noble Biomaterials. “The need to integrate technology into apparel is vital and our collaboration with Bemis will enable critical infrastructure components that will allow brands to deliver on the promise of truly connected apparel.”

“The key to success in the connected products space is strategic collaboration – and the teamwork between Bemis and Noble to deliver a simplified product and process is an expression of that cooperative mentality,” said Steve Howard, Chief Executive Officer, Bemis Worldwide.

Posted February 7, 2017

Source: Noble Biomaterials