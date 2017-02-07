Bard Peripheral Vascular OEM Products Celebrates 40th Anniversary

TEMPE, Ariz. — February 7, 2017 — This month marks the 40th anniversary of Bard Peripheral Vascular OEM Products, a provider of a wide range of products and services for the medical device industry, including implantable ePTFE and textiles, for use as components in cardiovascular devices. The company, a division of C.R. Bard, combines best-in-class technologies with a proven commitment to quality and recognized regulatory heritage to meet the needs of some of the world’s leading OEMs and emerging medical device companies. Bard Peripheral Vascular OEM now offers ePTFE encapsulation services to cardiovascular device manufacturers for creation of custom medical solutions.

For four decades, Bard’s products, expertise and legacy regulatory information has freely been shared with other companies using its OEM products. Since the 1970s, Bard has offered a full line of more than 20 styles of implantable textiles, many of which are still available today and used in state-of-the-art customer devices such as heart valves and left ventricle assist devices (LVADs). Over the years, Bard PV OEM has expanded its offerings to include PTFE & PET felts, and ePTFE for use as components in the most advanced cardiovascular devices.

Bard Peripheral Vascular OEM’s latest offering for other medical device manufacturers is its ePTFE encapsulation capabilities, originally developed for Bard’s own branded stents. Bard PV OEM customers now have access to the material and processes they need for encapsulating their own component or device. ePTFE encapsulation is ideally suited for transcatheter heart valves and other medical devices which benefit from its thin, high strength, micro-porous, and biocompatible properties.

In addition to its textile and ePTFE offerings, Bard PV OEM provides, on an OEM basis, a comprehensive range of standard size PTA and PTCA angioplasty balloon catheters. These catheters can be used for typical balloon angioplasty, stent delivery, and even drug coated by the customer. Bard ClearStream™ Technologies has the ability to design, develop and manufacture angioplasty balloon catheters specifically for OEM and medical device customers.

“For 40 years, we have been proud to provide our esteemed customers with the component products, technical support, and regulatory information they need to develop the highest quality medical devices for cardiovascular applications,” said Bill Gemma, director, OEM sales and marketing, Bard PV OEM. “We stand with our customers from device inception to production to regulatory approval, leveraging our team’s engineering expertise and the proven quality of Bard products to enable them to efficiently and effectively bring new and innovative medical device solutions to market.”

