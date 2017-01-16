U.S. Military Selects Winners Of National Challenge To Redesign Chembio Warfighter Suits

WASHINGTON — January 13, 2017 — The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense has awarded 12 prizes to winners of the Proof Challenge — a chembio suit design challenge that called on the public to submit designs and ideas for a new suit. Finalists came from a variety of fields that ranged from students to engineers. A total of $250,000 was awarded to 12 participants/teams.
“We were excited to use the Proof Challenge to reach out to the general public, beyond our military resources and experts, to source ideas and solutions for innovation,” said LeRoy Garey, the Proof Challenge product manager. “The thinking, attention to detail and fresh ideas were astounding, exceeding what we expected. This type of public collaboration is something we look forward to tapping into in the future — joining forces with the Americans we serve to help protect this country and our Warfighters.”
Proof Challenge winners include:
Challenge Finalists
Idea Name: Increase Dexterity & Tactility ChemBio Suit
Team Members: Shana Kaplan, Madeline Haas, Itohan Asemota, Nicole Raab, Angela Villanueva, and Jess Roberts
Idea Name: JSLIST Rapid Cooling System (RCS) & Integrated Cooling Ensemble
Team Members: Steven Link, Barret Schlegelmilch, Jonathan Lovett, Eric Hinterman, and Phillip Ebben
Idea Name: SPIDER© Suit Grey Matter
Team Members: Thomas Luginbill, Brandy Johnson, Aaron Brauner, Steve Winters, and Steve Luginbill
Challenge Semifinalists/Runners-Up
Idea Name: ChemBio Duck Combat Duck Boot
Team Members: Michele Putko, Robert Putko, Catherine Putko, and Marie Putko
Idea Name: A More Fitted Hood
Team Members: William Gabler, Cassandra Kwon, Minyoung Suh, Marc Mathews, Hilary Smith, Caitlin McCall, and Raquel Weis
Idea Name: Hybrid Glove Concept
Team Members: Steve Santaniello
Semifinalists/Second Runners-Up
Idea Name: Improved Glove Fit
Team Member: Roland Bruyns
Idea Name: Custom Articulated Garments for Optimal Dexterity
Team Members: Leanne Luce, Ryan Brady, Kevin Galloway, Neil Tagner, and Matthew Borgatti
Idea Name: AgileWear
Team Members: Brian Kane, Gen Leonard, Karma Malhas, and Catherine Andreozzi
Idea Name: Closure Control
Team Members: Devon Willard, Chelsey Pyne, and Keren Espina
Challenge Side Prize Winners
Game Changer: Pulse Electric Textile for ChemBio Protection
Team Members: Francisco J. Martinez, Howard Eglewstein, and Bettina Pasquantonio
Influencer: Grey Matter
Team Members: Thomas Luginbill
Winners will be showcased on the Proof Challenge Facebook page and will work with JPEO-CBD on the next steps of bringing their suit ideas to reality.
Posted January 16, 2017
Source: Sensis