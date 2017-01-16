Suominen Introduces AIRLACE™ For Workplace

HELSINKI, Finland — January 16, 2017 — Suominen has announced the launch of AIRLACE™ for Workplace, a new nonwoven substrate for professional wiping that performs in the most demanding work environments and offers the best cost-in-use, according to the company. The product was made possible by Suominen’s recent investments in production technology and research and development capabilities.

Airlace for Workplace can be used in wet and dry applications. It delivers a combination of strength, absorbency and low linting with its optimum blend of cellulose and synthetic fibers. The integration of pulp makes it ideal for cleaning oil spills and grease.

Demand for better performing workplace wipes is driven by business’ need to create a safe and healthy environment for customers and employees, and also to improve overall efficiency, both of which help business owners to make their operations more profitable. Airlace for Workplace was specifically designed to answer to these needs with its strength, durability and absorption capabilities. For wipes converters, Airlace for Workplace offers easy and reliable convertibility, and its consistent quality and reduced lead times are ensured by Suominen’s recently improved global manufacturing platform.

“We have been able to make Airlace for Workplace unbeatable in absorbency,” said Eileen Calder, product manager for Workplace segment at Suominen. “When combined with exceptional dry and wet strength, both superior to those of current market leading products, we are confident to say that Airlace for Workplace offers the best performance and value in the market.”

Airlace for Workplace is part of Suominen@work nonwovens product offering. It is available globally in medium (60 and 65 gsm) and heavy (80 gsm) weights and also in color.

Posted January 16, 2017

Source: Suominen