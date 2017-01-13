Rockline Industries Releases Sustainability Report

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — January 12, 2017 — Rockline Industries today released its eighth annual Sustainability Report, which outlines the company’s 2016 performance relative to its newest set of environmental sustainability goals to achieve by 2020.

In 2008, Rockline announced its intentions to create a sustainability program and set high goals, which were achieved by 2015 in the areas of waste and landfill, energy and carbon, water and transportation. 2016 was the first year that Rockline worked to achieve new goals established for the company to be met by the year 2020 in energy, greenhouse gas, water, solid waste, landfill and emissions from outbound transportation.

Key accomplishments in fiscal year 2016 included reducing energy emissions by 1 percent, reducing solid waste associated with wet wipe manufacturing by 5 percent, and reducing environmental impact from trucking transportation by 1 percent.

“We have set ambitious new goals and continue to challenge ourselves to find new ways to improve on all of our environmental metrics, especially in the areas of wastewater and landfill diversion,” said Randy Rudolph president of Rockline Industries. “We will be challenged to meet these goals due to our unprecedented growth but remain more committed than ever to continue our work in making Rockline a leader in the industry in sustainability practices.”

Posted January 13, 2017

Source: Rockline Industries