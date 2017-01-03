Tributek Announces Two New Models

ELLBURN, Ill. — December 21, 2017 — Tributek, provider of high quality replacement parts and supplies for high power ultrasonic plastic welders and sonifiers announces two new models.

Model AM44C20RS (left) is a direct replacement for Branson CR-20S converters. This rugged converter uses aluminum construction, SHV electrical connector, a single air inlet, and is vented at the output end of the device.

Model AM44C20HS (right) is a direct replacement for Branson CH-20S converters. This rugged converter uses aluminum construction, SHV electrical connector, air inlet and outlet ports, and is sealed for protection from potentially harmful particles.

Tributek has been supplying high-quality, made in USA replacement converters for Branson 900 and 2000 series equipment world-wide for over ten years. Tributek also supplies boosters, tools, Mylar washers, studs, and replacement ultrasonic power supplies compatible with Branson CR-20, CH-20, and CS-20 converters.

Tributek also supplies horns, reactor vessels, and other supplies for sonicating.

All Tributek converters are covered by a three-year limited warranty and are manufactured under strict controls in a climate-controlled environment in an ISO registered facility.

Posted January 3, 2017

Source: Tributek