MagnaColours® Launch New Glow-In-The-Dark Ink Glow FX 

BARNSLEY, England — April 3, 2018 — Manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® have added to its increasing range of special effects products with a new phosphorescent ink.

MagnaPrint® Glow FX is a ready-to-use, water-based printing paste, created by Magna for intense, glow-in-the-dark print effects. The product has no base color so remains invisible under natural light, but when in the dark, the charged inks glow brightly in either green, light blue or aqua. This effect can even last up 15 minutes without additional exposure to natural or ultraviolet light.

The launch of Glow FX follows a series of new product introductions from Magna, including the UV reactive MagnaPrint Invisible Ink, two-tone pearlescent inks MagnaPrint MultiChrome and MultiShine, as well as the industry-first EDGE range which stays wet on the screen, but dries instantly when applied to fabric.

Helen Parry, managing director, MagnaColours, said: “At Magna, we pride ourselves on the vast number of special effect inks within our product range. We’re constantly developing new innovations to meet the demands of the fashion and screen-printing industry. The addition of Glow FX to the Magna product portfolio demonstrates how we are continuing to innovate and expand our product range of water-based inks, offering even more options to printers and brands.

The introduction of MagnaPrint Glow FX also coincides with the launch of MagnaColours new website, developed with their product range in mind by providing a dedicated landing page for browsing the catalogue, high quality print and ink images alongside filtering by product category.

Source: MagnaColours®